Jubilee leaders downplay claims of disunity in the coalition

| Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 8th 2018 at 23:00 GMT +3

Jubilee legislators touring Nandi County on Saturday reassured Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters of the coalition’s unity ahead of the 2022 elections.

Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure, whose name has been mentioned as a possible running mate of Ruto in 2022, led the delegation that heaped blame on National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga for alleged attempts to cause disunity in the Jubilee house.

The Senate Deputy Speaker was accompanied by his Kericho counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ong’era, Njoro legislator Charity Kataubi, Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary Andrew Tuimur, Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuda among a host of other leaders.

The Jubilee politicians who spoke at Kapsabet Girls High School and AIC Kapsabet Bible College downplayed perceptions of cracks within Jubilee, terming claims of disagreements minor and non-consequential to Ruto’s 2022 journey to State House.

“A political unity is like a marital home; there will be minor wrangles, but they will not stand in the way of Ruto’s ambitions,” said the Kericho senator.

Kithure accused Raila of ‘maliciously seeking unity with President Kenyatta with an aim of causing disunity in the Jubilee Party.