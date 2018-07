| Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 8th 2018 at 22:34 GMT +3

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the floor of a bar in Manyatta estate.

Witnesses said the man had been drinking overnight. A bottle of liquor was found on the table where he had sat for hours. “We suspect that he died in the morning after drinking too much," said Elvis Oketch, one of the witnesses.

Mr Oketch said the man had been drinking alone. A policeman said the bar workers would be required to record a statement.