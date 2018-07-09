Dumpsite energy plant ready Next Story
City Hall cautioned against terminating Jambo pay’s contract with billions at stake

By Josphat Thiong'o | Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 8th 2018 at 21:55 GMT +3

A county assembly ICT committee has cautioned City Hall against terminating the contract of Jambo Pay, Nairobi’s mandated revenue collector.

This is in the wake of a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report, which had called for the termination of the electronic payment platform services on the basis that the county got a raw deal.

ICT committee chair Osman Adow yesterday observed that the county had no alternative revenue collection system in place, and doing away with the service provider would only translate to loss in revenue for City Hall.

Jambo pay was contracted by Governor Evans Kidero in 2014 and has automated 136 out of 138 revenue streams.

The bulk of the revenue streams have been automated during Governor Mike Sonko’s tenure. Only 14 revenue streams had been automated by the time Sonko took over from Kidero.  

According to the ICT committee, this has seen the county revenue collections increase from Sh7 billion to approximately Sh14 billion a year.

The Adow-led committee further revealed that it had conducted independent investigations and established that Jambo Pay operations were not in breach of the signed contract.

RELATED TOPICS:
ICT committee
City Hall
Jambo Pay
revenue collection
revenue streams
Governor Mike Sonko

