County seeks to promote honey production in new budget

Machakos deputy governor Francis Maliti (center) addressing the press after presenting 2018/19 budget in the county assembly. [Erastus Mulwa/Standard]

The county government plans to provide a sugar substitute for its residents in a Sh13 million plan for beekeepers.

The money, already approved by the county assembly, is for the purchase and distribution of beehives.

“The county government, in partnership with local investors, has come up with a honey production programme targeting beekeepers. Farmers will be linked to a ready market, besides getting training on value-addition skills,” said Deputy Governor Francis Maliti.

In March, Governor Alfred Mutua said there were plans to import beehives under a project to be managed by a firm that undertakes similar projects in Africa.

Each household

The project is expected to generate Sh50, 000 for each household. At least 100,000 households are expected to receive 10 each beehives and free training.

Several local and international companies harvest honey in Ukambani region.

In the budget approved by members of the county assembly a few days ago, the Machakos County government is also set to spend Sh40.3 million to upgrade some towns.

The funds, under the Kenya Urban Support Programme’s Sh1 billion conditional grant, are for the establishment of municipal boards and committees in Machakos, Mavoko and Tala-Kangundo.

Mr Maliti said the allocations were guided by the population in the municipalities in line with the Kenya National Housing and Population Census of 2009.

“It is envisaged that more counties will qualify for funding under this programme after the 2019 census,” he added.

The county government plans to spend Sh303 million in Machakos, Sh293 in Mavoko and Sh463 million for the upgrading of Kangundo-Tala towns.

The funds will go to waste management, connectivity including walkways and carriageways, drainage, fire and disaster management and development of bus parks and slaughterhouses.

With the hope that local and international investors will establish businesses and contribute to the Big Four agenda through job creation, the county has set aside Sh250 million for infrastructure.

Food security

As a way to make MCAs accountable, millions of shillings have been set aside for several agricultural activities targeting food security.

Farmers will benefit from fertiliser (Sh30 million) and seed (Sh20 million) subsidies, construction of a fruit and dairy processing plant, rehabilitation of one cattle dip for every ward (Sh20 million), two new boreholes for each ward (Sh240 million) and construction of dams and water pans (Sh140 million).

The county also plans to distribute certified seeds worth Sh5.1 million.