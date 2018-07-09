Shebesh and Wanga in political truce

| Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 8th 2018 at 21:36 GMT +3

From left: Alego Usonga mp Samuel Atandi,Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh Kisumu women representative Rosa Buyu, her Homa Bay counterpart Gladys Wanga join Ohangla artist jack Nyadundo (right) in a dance during the launch of National Government Affirmative Action Fund Tournament at Ahero in Kisumu County on July 7, 2018. [Collins Oduor/Standard]

Two women leaders who were in the front line during the explosive NASA-Jubilee political wars have buried the hatchet and vowed to help unite Kenyans.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and Ministry of Public Service Chief Administrative Secretary, Rachel Shebesh shook hands and vowed never again to lead women in any divisive politics as happened in the run-up to the 2017 elections.

Speaking at Ahero in Kisumu County on Saturday, the two leaders said they had divorced militant politics and were supporting the Building Bridges initiative being championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“We were both generals during the fierce political battles. I was in a brigade leading women leaders against NASA while my friend Wanga was a general on the other side where she championed the Resist movement,” said Shebesh.

Wanga said the peace currently prevailing in the country was conducive for development and urged President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga to use the unity to hasten the fight against corruption.