Two more Nyanza schools hit by dorm fires

By Isaiah Gwengi | Published Sun, July 8th 2018 at 18:56, Updated July 8th 2018 at 18:58 GMT +3
A dormitory that was burnt at Usenge High School in Siaya on Saturday night.(Isiah Ngwengi, Standard)

Two more Nyanza schools have been closed following student unrest, bringing the number of affected institutions to seven, all happening in a week.

Saturday, property worth thousands of shillings was destroyed after fire gutted dormitories in Usenge and Chulaimbo secondary schools in Siaya and Kisumu counties respectively.

Schools so far affected are Kisumu Girls, Otieno Oyoo, Maranda and Ambira.

Elsewhere, Nyamonye Girls Secondary School was also closed in what the administration termed students' restlessness since Friday.

