Don’t let the ndengu revolution go to waste

It was akin to killing two birds using one stone; food security for the people of the largely expansive arid and semi-arid region; and the people would earn a living from selling the surplus of the green grams to local markets and by exporting it to India.

The prospects of exports to India sounded too good. And so the people tilled their land and sowed what to them would be the seeds out of famine- the crop is drought resistant- and out of penury. Alas, that dream is now up in the air.

Something didn’t go right. After a bumper harvest, the locals have been left holding the baby. This has triggered a blame game that is quickly degenerating into a vicious political fight pitying the governor, Charity Ngilu and Senator Enoch Wambua, each trying to score off the other.

Politics aside. The poor, hungry people of Kitui are now caught up in a pincer movement: On one side are well-meaning, honest politicians and greedy, clueless and conniving politicians on the other. Just because this was a nobble idea is the reason it should not get drowned out by the political noise.

By all means, it ought to be supported. And not just for the sake of the the people of Kitui. Also caught up are hardworking residents of Meru, Makueni and Tharaka counties who were sure to fetch handsome returns from the ndengu revolution.

They deserve help, not just from local politicians, but also from the National Government which should instruct institutions like KDF and the NYS-as a way of giving back to the taxpayers for supporting them- to buy up the ndengu lest it goes to waste.

