Assailants slash cows in macabre attack

| Published Sun, July 8th 2018 at 18:22, Updated July 8th 2018 at 18:25 GMT +3

One of the cows which was left with a gushing wounds after an unknown number of intruders raided two homesteads in Kapseger location and slashed two cows to death leaving four others with deep machete wounds.

An unknown number of intruders raided two homesteads in Kapseger location and slashed two cows to death leaving four others with deep machete wounds.

James Mugera, the Kericho County Police commander said the assailants began their macabre slashing spree at Mr Paul Rono’s cows shed where they slashed two Friesian cows worth a total of Sh95, 000 to death.

ALSO READ: Assailants on the run: Suspects wanted for hammering man's head

The attackers also slashed three more cows at Rono’s homestead before proceeding to Mr Reuben Kiprono’s compound where they slashed a cow valued at Sh30, 000 to death,” said Mugera.

The bizarre incident at a village in Kipkelion East constituency occurred at dawn 2:30 AM on Sunday.

No one heard any commotion when the assailant(s) attacked the cows.

“The motive of the incidents is yet to be established,” said Mugera.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

A devastated Mr Rono who bore the brunt of the attackers’ assault, was said to be on his way to the village from Nairobi where he works.

Magdalene Mulwet, the Kaplamboi sub location chief, expressed alarm over the macabre killing of cows in Kapseger location.

“This is the fourth incident in the area in a short period of a few years,” she said.

ALSO READ: Police arrest suspected thieves transporting stolen cows in matatu