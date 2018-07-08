Supermarket owner to wait longer for payment of Sh167m debt

| Published Sun, July 8th 2018 at 12:29, Updated July 8th 2018 at 12:35 GMT +3

Owner of Jack and Jill supermarket Ahmed Noorani (centre) during a past court session. [File, Standard]

The proprietor of Jack and Jill supermarket in Nairobi Ahmed Noorani has been told to wait longer before taking any action against a businessman who owes him Sh167 million.

High Court judge Francis Tuiyot said Friday businessman Rajendra Sanghani's insolvency case must be determined before Noorani can take actions.

Sanghani owes Noorani Sh167, 270,500 as the balance for a Sh477,100,000 unsecured loan advanced between August 1, 2012 and April 26, 2018.

He filed for restructuring at the High Court and sought interim orders under Section 304 of the Insolvency Act.

But Sanghani says as per the terms of agreement, he had made payments in installments as well as interest of 1.5 per cent per month on the total amount owed.

"I have always made the installments in time and have never been in arrears," he said.

He said due to unreasonable interest rates it had become increasingly difficult for him to make the payments in time.

He added he had unsuccessfully tried to reach an agreement with Noorani due to unreasonable demands on compounded interest calculations.

Sanghani added the creditor threatened to call in the balance by presenting all postdated cheques for payment without proper notice to him.

He wants the court to issue a stay order preventing Noorani from presenting the postdated cheques to the bank for payment.

He said his estate and business will suffer irreparable damage and that his chances of repaying the debt will be reduced.

Sanghani told the court he does not dispute the debt but is not in a position to pay the amount and is willing to do so in installments.

The businessman also sought orders for an official receiver to be appointed to supervise any new arrangements on the re[payment of the debt.

On his part, Noorani argued the businessman is a “multi-millionaire who lives lavishly and has displayed dishonest character and an inclination to deception".

“The debtor has [shown me] on various occasions that he is capable of making monthly installments as clearly demonstrated by the draft Acknowledgment of Debt he sent me on April 30, 2016," he said.

He added that he issued postdated cheques as collateral for the outstanding loan.

The judge said the status quo will remain and put the next hearing on September 18.