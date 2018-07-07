Three YouTube vloggers die in waterfall accident Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » World

California wildfire spreads quickly; thousands evacuated

By Reuters | Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 14:22, Updated July 7th 2018 at 14:24 GMT +3
A fast-moving wildfire driven by strong wind and high temperatures tore through homes north of Los Angeles on Friday.

A fast-moving wildfire driven by strong wind and high temperatures tore through homes north of Los Angeles late on Friday, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

The blaze, one of dozens across the region, broke out in a building in Goleta, California at about 8:30 p.m. It spread to vegetation before burning up to 20 other buildings, fire officials said.

Video footage showed firefighters battling fires at several homes, as Santa Barbara County authorities said at least 2,200 residents were evacuated and 2,000 were without power, according to a Twitter posting.

Dozens of fires have broken out across the western United States, fanned by scorching heat, winds and low humidity.

The first death attributed to them was announced on Friday, when the remains of an unidentified person were found in a home burned to the ground by the Klamathon fire, which broke out Thursday near California’s border with Oregon.

This year’s fires had burned more than 2.9 million acres through Thursday, compared with an annual average of about 2.4 million over the last 10 years, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

 

RELATED TOPICS:
wildfire
high temperatures
Los Angeles

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

World

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited