Driver charged with attempt to steal Sh153m from St Mary's Hospital

Seth Manera Bwosi when he appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku. He denied two counts of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the Hospital.

A driver has been charged at Milimani Law Courts with Conspiracy to defraud St Mary's Hospital over Sh153 Million.

The court was informed that Bwosi conspired to defraud the Hospital jointly with others not before court Sh153,468,000 on diverse dates between December 29, 2017 and January 29, 2018 at Prime Bank, Riverside Branch in Nairobi.

He is said to have had received the above amount which he reasonably ought to have known that it was formed from part of proceeds of stealing.

Through his lawyer, the court heard that the case before it, is just one among several others revolving around St. Mary’s Hospital. According to the lawyer, his client is the third person to be charged with the same offenses.

One of the cases already before court is the case of Dr. Charles Fryda who was charged with Money Laundering and fraud in May 2018.

The lawyer requested the court to release his client on lenient bond terms because he is ‘just a mere driver’.

“Your honor as it is right now it seems any person involved with Dr. Fryda is being charged with this offense,” the lawyer said.

The magistrate considered the submission by the lawyer and granted Bwosi a personal bond of Sh5 Million or a cash bail of Sh500,000.

Fryda had filed the case in 2011 seeking to eject the nuns from the hospital premises for allegedly interfering with the running of the facilities.

The priest claimed to be the founder and chief executive officer of the institutions and accused the nuns of trying to kick him out and take over the property.

Through his lawyer, Dr Fryda argued that he used his money and that from his donors to buy the parcels of land in Nakuru and Nairobi on which the hospitals sit.

However, the Nakuru court that was hearing the matter ruled in the nuns’ favor and declared Assumption Sisters of Nairobi the legal owners of the multi-billion St Mary’s Mission Hospital.

Later, the doctor was charged in May with forging letter of signatory to the bank requesting to change the signatories of the hospital’s account.