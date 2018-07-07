Common heart drugs recalled after chilling warning they contain cancer-causing chemical

| Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 10:38, Updated July 7th 2018 at 10:46 GMT +3

Pharmacists say alternative pills are available for heart patients

Common drugs used by heart patients have been recalled over fears they contain a chemical which can cause cancer.

Pharmacies across Europe are being advised to recall all batches of the medication valsartan, also sold under brand names Diovan and Exforge.

An impurity which can cause cancer has been detected in the drug, widely used to treat high blood pressure, after a change in its manufacturing process in its factory in China.

But it's often given to patients who have suffered heart attacks.

"A doctor or healthcare professional can advise on alternative treatment. We continue to undertake an urgent review of all these products that may pose a low risk to public health," Dr Sam Atkinson, of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said.

"Our highest priority is to ensure that the medicines you take are safe."

Patients should now return any batches of valsartan or its brand name to their pharmacy and talk to their GP.

Alternative products, which are not affected by the urgent recall, are available in the UK.

An investigation is underway into how widespread the problem is, but it's believed most of the EU will be affected.

The drug lowers a person's blood pressure and makes it easier for the heart to pump blood around the body.

