Investigate contraband sugar properly, Ruto tells investigating agencies

Deputy President William Ruto has urged investigating agencies in the alleged illegal importation of sugar to do a thorough job that will inform the next course of action.

Ruto said reports from Parliament and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation will help the government take a decisive step that would protect the interests of Kenyans.

Speaking at Joy Valley Special School Kimatuni in Bumula, Bungoma County yesterday where he donated a bus, the DP warned that unscrupulous traders will not be allowed to thrive in the local market.

“We do not want investors who bring in sub-standard products that would also affect the health of Kenyans. We will do all we can to ensure quality standards are met wherever goods are brought into the country,” he said.

He was accompanied by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, MPs Ayub Savula (Lugari), John Waluke (Sirisia), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo) and Catherine Wambilianga (Women Rep, Bungoma).

The DP lauded Western leaders for rallying behind Jubilee, saying the days of old-school politics based on tribalism and divisions are long gone.

“We must be united and work together as leaders in pushing forward the development agenda of the country. We competed last year, but we shook hands thereafter for the sake of Kenya,” he said.

He added that no one should block other opposition leaders from joining and working with the government.

“I know Moses Wetang'ula is not far from us, even Women Rep Wambilianga, and others. This is because these leaders want us to move forward together,” he said.

Dr Lusaka said the fight against illegal sugar should be intensified as it was killing the local industries.

The DP also put to notice the contractor working on the 50km Musikoma-Buyofu Road, saying he risks losing the contract for delay to complete works. [Raphael Wanjala, Brian Kisanji and Nathan Ochunge]