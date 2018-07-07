Special anti-graft unit sends shivers as more governors put on arrest list Next Story
Lawyers question stiff court bail terms without limits Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

Court shields judge from parliament's vetting for JSC job

By Kamau Muthoni | Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 6th 2018 at 21:42 GMT +3
Justice Mohamed Warsame

The High Court has shielded Court of Appeal Judge Mohamed Warsame from Parliament’s scrutiny on his suitability for a job at the Judicial Service Commission.

In a decision that could be a major setback to Parliament, the court declared that the august House has no role in the appointment of JSC members.

ALSO READ: State bans projects at new Makuyu dumpsite

Parliament insists that Justice Warsame should be vetted before being appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Justice Chacha Mwita, in his verdict yesterday, declared that it would be a waste of public funds for MPs to vet a person who has already been vetted before assuming office.

The judge said the JSC Act does not envisage a scenario where those nominated to sit in the commission will pass through the hands of MPs before taking up their roles.

“There is no requirement that JSC commissioners should be vetted and appointed by Parliament. The appointment of JSC commissioners is conferred to the President and not Parliament,” ruled Justice Mwita.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

He also noted the President has no discretion to reject names of people forwarded to him as his role in the chain is to just formalise appointment.

The ruling deepens already sour relationship between Parliament and the Judiciary. With the ruling, the Judiciary has shielded itself from Parliament’s “unnecessary intrusion”.

But in retaliation, MPs could starve it by slashing its budgetary allocations.

Attorney General Nominee Paul Kihara told the National Assembly that those elected to represent various bodies, including judges and magistrates, should be grilled by Parliament before assuming their roles.

ALSO READ: MPs on spot for cosy act during probe

RELATED TOPICS:
Supremacy battles
judicial service commission
vetting
mps

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

City Hall shelves plans to relocate Dandora dumpsite

City Hall shelves plans to relocate Dandora dumpsite

Supreme Court to hear case by Shollei

Supreme Court to hear case by Shollei

Twist in sugar imports as MPs demand ban

Twist in sugar imports as MPs demand ban

Heroines to be honoured before they die, women MPs demand

Heroines to be honoured before they die, women MPs demand

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited