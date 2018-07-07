Fire outbreak in Ambira High School destroys a dormitory

| Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 6th 2018 at 20:36 GMT +3

The fire started on Thursday night during the evening preps. No student was injured. [Photo: Courtesy]

Property of an unknown value was on Thursday night destroyed after a fire gutted a 130-student capacity dormitory at Ambira High School in Ugunja Sub-county.

According to Ugunja Sub-county Director of Education Guto Obed, students who had gone to the washroom around 8.30pm raised the alarm after they discovered the dormitory was on fire.

None of the students attending the evening prep at the time of the incident were injured. According to Mr Obed, a power surge could have caused the fire.