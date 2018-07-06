Omtatah soldiers on amidst claims by lawyers that he is taking their jobs

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 20:23, Updated July 6th 2018 at 20:28 GMT +3

Human Rights activist Okiya Omutatah at the Labor Relations Court in Mombasa on Tuesday, 5 June 2018. [Photo/Mkamburi Mwawasi/Standard].

In summary Public interest litigant vows to push on, says lawyers must take up more pro bono cases

Having rubbed many in Government the wrong way, Omtatah now wants Parliament to set aside funds for public interest cases.



You are likely to meet activist Okiya Omtatah in the corridors of justice filing a new case everyday of the week, taking on lawyers during hearings or waiting for a judgement.

For the past six years, Omtatah has become a household name in public interest cases where he fearlessly takes on the mighty in Government and articulately presents his arguments before the judges.

It is a feat that has made him a darling of the public, a resource for the Judiciary to develop jurisprudence but a thorn in the flesh of lawyers who see him as a spoiler and someone who jumps to cases which they should be handling.

Law Society of Kenya President Allen Gichuhi, while addressing the society’s members from Nyeri and Nanyuki on Monday, lamented that the activist is taking lawyers’ jobs through multiple filing of public interest cases.

However, Omtatah says he is not bothered about the comments and will continue defending the public whenever their rights are violated.

“It is a non-issue to me. I would imagine that the LSK president was joking when he referred to me but the people around him could not get the joke. I have worked so well with LSK in the past and I don’t understand where the bad blood is coming from,” he said.

Lust for money

According to the activist, it is the lawyers to blame for their failure to take up public interest litigation because of their the lust for money.

He said lawyers are in business and always want to make money, the reason why they rarely take up the role of defending the public unless they get instructions from someone who will pay.

“It is the reason why Parliament needs to look into public interest cases and allocate funds to facilitate those who are defending public rights,” he said.

But the proposal may not come to pass given that Parliament and the Executive are also unhappy with Omtatah’s constant petitions which normally rub them the wrong way.

Interior CS Fred Matiangitold MPs that Omtatah is part of a cartel of activists working with the Judiciary to undermine and embarrass the Government through court orders.

The LSK boss’ attack on Omtatah has drawn mixed reactions from both lawyers and the public, some of who think it was uncalled for.

Former LSK CEO Apollo Mboya disagreed with Gichuhi’s comments, saying the constitution has expanded the scope of representation in court by allowing any person to file a suit.

“To me, it was a storm in a tea cup; the constitution does not say only a lawyer can file a public interest case. Any person acting for himself or on behalf of others can file a suit to claim their rights have been violated,” said Mboya.

The Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek) also waded into the matter and came to the defence of the activist, saying lawyers should not be afraid of competition.

Lawyer Kibe Mungai said the only instance where Omtatah goes wrong is when he chooses to represent someone who is capable of standing up in court.