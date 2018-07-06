30-year-old man hacks wife, child, nephew to death

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 13:06, Updated July 6th 2018 at 13:11 GMT +3

Police in Kericho have arrested a 30-year-old man from Kiptenden village in Soin/Sigowet constituency who hacked his wife, child and nephew to death.

Kericho Police Commander James Mugera said the suspect, Gideon Cheruiyot Langat, was arrested at Cheptenye Boys High school compound where he had fled to after committing the Friday dawn incident.

“The murder suspect fled and locked himself in one of the rooms at the school with a declaration that he would kill anyone who dared to get him since he was from killing his wife, child and nephew,” he said.

Mugera said school administration alerted the police who rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect.

“The suspect is in police custody and we have launched investigations over the matter with a view of arraigning him in court to face appropriate charges,” he added.

Mugera said that before fleeing the murder scene, the suspect had also threatened to murder Kiptenden villagers who rushed to the scene on hearing the commotion from the suspect’s house.

“Commotion and distress calls attracted neighbours to the suspect’s house. When they got there they found it locked. Upon knocking the door, the machete-wielding suspect came out with threats of slashing anyone on his way and fled the scene,” he said.

When the neighbours entered the house they found the suspect’s 28-year-old-wife, three years old child and an eight year old nephew laying with multiple machete wounds in a pool of blood.

The deceased were pronounced dead at Sigowet sub county hospital and taken to the health facility’s mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Myoot Kipsigis Council of Elders chairman Paul Leleitto blamed the increased cases of suicide and murder in the constituency on alcoholism and poverty.

“We call on the area residents to divert from alcoholism and venture into activities to uplift them from shackles of poverty,” he said.

Mugera, called on family counsellors to be on the lookout and intervene before marital issues take an ugly turn.