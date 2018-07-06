Deadly fireworks: 24 killed in Mexico blasts Previous Story
University student's suicide after 'WhatsApp mistake'

By BBC | Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 11:57, Updated July 6th 2018 at 12:00 GMT +3
The inquest heard that friends from Mr Senior's university rugby team shared his private message

A medical student killed himself after a WhatsApp message about a romance with a classmate was shared on social media, an inquest heard.

Newport Coroner's Court heard Edward Senior's private message about the "brief relationship" was seen by hundreds of people.

It led to Swansea University excluding him from lectures as a punishment.

The "embarrassed" 22-year-old was later found hanged in a wood in Monmouthshire.

Senior coroner Wendy James said: "Despite having the support of a loving family, it was not enough for him to get through a stressful period in his life.

"Not knowing what the ramifications would be, he felt isolated and became overwhelmed.

"It is not unusual for young people to make mistakes. But his biggest mistake was dwelling on that one mistake."

The inquest heard that Mr Senior died in February after the complaint about his WhatsApp post was raised.

He returned to his family home in Raglan, Monmouthshire, and was said to be distraught.

The coroner said on the morning he was found hanged in the grounds of his own home he "seemed to be preoccupied".

Miss James, who recorded a verdict of suicide, added: "It highlights the risk of posting on social media sites.

"He made the post in a private forum and that post was shared by friends with the consequences that he was excluded from the majority of lectures.

"He felt his future as a doctor was in jeopardy."

Mr Senior's mother Diana told the inquest Edward had gained a 2:1 in physiology at Bristol University before a gap year at an orphanage in Ghana, Africa.

His brother Max added: "In the 22 years he lived, he had an unbelievable impact on so many people's lives.

"Ted was a friend to everyone and always did his upmost to help people in need."

His family has since set up a foundation in his name to help other young people contemplating ending their lives.

The Ted Senior Foundation fund has raised more than £19,000 to date.

