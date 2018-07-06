Deadly fireworks: 24 killed in Mexico blasts Next Story
Japan executes seven cult leaders Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » World

Man gets stuck in melted Tarmac in Newcastle

By BBC | Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 10:22, Updated July 6th 2018 at 10:29 GMT +3
The man was on his way to buy breakfast when he became trapped

A man had to be rescued by firefighters after he became stuck in melted Tarmac.

The unidentified 24-year-old dialled 999 after his left leg sank "thigh deep" into the road on a back lane in the Heaton area of Newcastle, leaving him unable to move.

ALSO READ: English star to be scanned after picking injury in Tunisia win

Fire officers had to dig around him with a hammer and chisel before they were able to ease out his trapped limb.

They put his lack of injury to his foot or ankle down to him wearing "his granddad's Dr Martens".

A spokesman for the fire service blamed the current heatwave, and said: "During the good weather please be mindful things like this can happen - be more aware when you're walking around."

It comes as a bin lorry sank into a road in Newbury, Berkshire.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

RELATED TOPICS:
melted Tarmac
injury
Newbury

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Murray must overcome mental challenge after injury: Djokovic

Murray must overcome mental challenge after injury: Djokovic

Kylian Mbappe talks and offers hope on his injury concerns

Kylian Mbappe talks and offers hope on his injury concerns

US staffer suffers brain injury after 'sound' incident in China

US staffer suffers brain injury after 'sound' incident in China

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

World

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited