Court nullifies Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe’s win

By Standard Reporter | Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 10:17, Updated July 6th 2018 at 11:55 GMT +3
Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe (l) is congratulated by a supporter at the Milimani Law Courts after the court upheld his election on 2/3/2018. [George Njunge/Standard]

Court of Appeal has nullified the election of Embakasi South Member of Parliament (MP) Julius Mawathe following a petition filed by ODM’s Irshad Sumra.

Court of Appeal judges cited various irregularities and concluded the Embakasi South poll was not free and fair.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna welcomed the ruling and exuded confidence that Sumra would win in the by-election.

“We the @TheODMparty family are elated this morning following annulment of the Embakasi South Parliamentary elections following a successful appeal by Hon. Sumra. We hope that the will of the people shall prevail when the by-election is held,” Sifuna posted on Twitter.

High Court Judge Grace Nzioka had in March ruled that Mawathe of Wiper Party was validly elected in the 2017 General Election.

IEBC declared that Mawathe had won the August poll after garnering 33,880 against Sumra’s 33,708 votes.

More to follow...

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Irshad Sumra jubilating after the ruling. [Courtesy]

Irshad Sumra and Edwin Sifuna before the final ruling.[Courtesy]

An elated Edwin Sifuna addresses supporters, exudes confidence that he (Sumra) would win in the by-election. [Courtesy]

