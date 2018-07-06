Campaign to stock contraceptives launched

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 10:02, Updated July 6th 2018 at 10:05 GMT +3

A campaign to address the issue of rising cases of teenage pregnancies in Nairobi County has been launched.

The campaign - Jaza Shelves - which seeks to reduce cases of maternal mortality, among other birth-related complications among girls aged between 15 and 19 years has been launched by Evidence or Action Mama Ye, an advocacy that seeks safer maternal and child health. It advocates for the stocking of family planning commodities to recommended levels within the county.

A recent study also showed that there is a shortage of family planning commodities on the shelves. The research found that out of the ten sub-counties, three were not supplied by family planning commodities while those supplied were not supplied in sufficient quantities.

This comes at a time when data in the District Health Information System 2 (DHIS 2) show that health facilities in the county recorded about 2,106 cases of teenage pregnancies.

"Family planning has any crosscutting benefits especially for a country like Kenya. Removing the barriers to access of family planning and putting in adequate investments can yield greater socio-economic returns in future," said Lucia Laboso, the team leader for Evidence for Action Mama Ye.

Figures show that one in every five girls in Nairobi aged between 15 to 19 have begun child-bearing or are pregnant with the first child. This places the girls at risk losing their lives due to factors like unsafe abortions alongside other birth related complications. There are about a million adolescent girls in Nairobi.

Some of the causes of teenage pregnancies include lack of youth-friendly centres which hinders young people from getting information and reproductive health services.

This reality is coupled with the fact that the stock-out level for these commodities in two out of five facilities in which they were available were below the recommended four months of stock. Currently, the unmet need for family planning in Nairobi stands at nine per cent of women who should access family planning services but cannot.

Kenya is among the countries which have a high burden of maternal deaths at 362 out of every 100,000 live births

