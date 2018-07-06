Armyworms destroy 600 acres of maize

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 5th 2018 at 23:03 GMT +3

Dickson Lekakisio a farmer at Murda Irrigation Scheme in Marigat, Baringo County inspecting his army worm infested maize crops. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

More than 600 acres of maize at Murda irrigation scheme in Marigat have been invaded by the fall armyworms.

In April this year, farmers in the scheme recorded huge losses after floods swept away crops.

“We survived the floods, now armyworms are eating the crop we replanted after the previous one was swept away when River Perkerra burst its banks," said Dickson Lekesio, the Murda irrigation scheme chairman.

He said the farmers had been faithfully spraying the crops, as advised by agriculture experts.

“We are not giving up yet. After the land was left bare following the floods, we thought we had lost everything, but we were supplied with fresh seeds to replant,” said Mr Lekesio.

The farmers called for more research on effective chemicals to deal with the pest.

“Farmers are the biggest losers here. We play a critical role in ensuring food security in the country. We need more researchers out here," said Joseph Lekideny.

He said the pest invasion had made many residents ditch farming for livestock. Last year, the pest struck in the western and North and South Rift regions.