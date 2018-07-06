Smelly water sparks concern Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Armyworms destroy 600 acres of maize

By Caroline Chebet | Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 5th 2018 at 23:03 GMT +3
Dickson Lekakisio a farmer at Murda Irrigation Scheme in Marigat, Baringo County inspecting his army worm infested maize crops. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

More than 600 acres of maize at Murda irrigation scheme in Marigat have been invaded by the fall armyworms.

In April this year, farmers in the scheme recorded huge losses after floods swept away crops.

ALSO READ: Policeman brutally attacks wife for late arrival

“We survived the floods, now armyworms are eating the crop we replanted after the previous one was swept away when River Perkerra burst its banks," said Dickson Lekesio, the Murda irrigation scheme chairman.

He said the farmers had been faithfully spraying the crops, as advised by agriculture experts.

“We are not giving up yet. After the land was left bare following the floods, we thought we had lost everything, but we were supplied with fresh seeds to replant,” said Mr Lekesio.

The farmers called for more research on effective chemicals to deal with the pest.

“Farmers are the biggest losers here. We play a critical role in ensuring food security in the country. We need more researchers out here," said Joseph Lekideny.

He said the pest invasion had made many residents ditch farming for livestock. Last year, the pest struck in the western and North and South Rift regions.

RELATED TOPICS:
army worms
maize farmers
kenya seed
baringo county

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Lack of money, insecurity stall Sh169m police offices

Lack of money, insecurity stall Sh169m police offices

We have been forgotten, maize farmers say

We have been forgotten, maize farmers say

Data Protection Bill 2018

Data Protection Bill 2018

County fails to use Sh1.75b for projects

County fails to use Sh1.75b for projects

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited