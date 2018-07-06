Audit reveals how Vihiga County hired minors

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 5th 2018 at 22:10 GMT +3

The county board has been linked to irregularities in hiring of staff.

A report by Directorate of Personnel Management (DPM) in the Office of the President on staff audit for 2013-2017 uncovered flaws in hiring by the county government.

The report commissioned by Governor Wilber Ottichilo when he assumed office in August last year, seeks to address organisational structure, staffing and payroll audit.

“After my assumption of office, it was clear that a staff audit was necessary to address the myriad challenges in the Vihiga County Public Service,” Dr Ottichilo said.

He added: “DPM accepted our request and carried out a staff audit that has revealed a number of issues and made recommendations which my government is keen to implement.”

Ottichilo, while releasing the report on Wednesday, noted the report highlighted the employment of 100 staff aged above 45 years on permanent and pensionable terms contrary to the Pension Act.

The county government also employed seven minors aged between 16 and 17.

“The report recommends that such persons to be immediately removed from the payroll and disciplinary action taken against the officers who signed their letters and put them on pay, and recovery of all the salaries or allowances earned,” Ottichilo said.

Some employees have been put on probation for over one year, contrary to the Employment Act that provides that probation not exceed six months and such staff be confirmed.

Other workers have stagnated in the same job group for many years without promotion or suitability interviews, in line with career progression guidelines.

The report also said there was an extension of the contracts of 491 employees aged over 60 years, against regulations that provide that only persons living with disabilities and those with special skills can be engaged beyond retirement age.

The report said there were changes and variations in names and documents without supporting documents.

It noted some employees had been on double salary.

The governor said the employment of such workers should be terminated and the extra salaries recovered.

There were 84 cases of doubtful and exaggerated leave pay and instances where the allowance was paid more than twice in one year.

There was also a manual payroll for casuals where some shared national ID numbers.

DPM also observed that the county public service board did not know the number of employees and did not provide any documentation to aid the staff audit process.