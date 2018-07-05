Ethiopia fires senior prison officials for failing to respect rights Previous Story
Lions eat 'rhino poachers' at game reserve

By BBC | Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 19:04, Updated July 5th 2018 at 19:08 GMT +3
The suspected poachers strayed into a large pride of lions, the reserve's owner said

At least two suspected rhino poachers have been mauled to death and eaten by lions on a South African game reserve, officials say.

Rangers discovered the remains of two, possibly three, people in a lion enclosure in the Sibuya reserve, near the south-east town of Kenton-on-Sea.

ALSO READ: Kentucky woman posing with slain giraffe sparks online outrage

A high-powered rifle and an axe were also found.

There has been an rise in poaching in Africa in recent years, to feed growing demand for rhino horn in parts of Asia.

In China, Vietnam and elsewhere, rhino horn is believed to have aphrodisiac qualities.

Sibuya reserve owner Nick Fox said in a statement on the reserve's Facebook page that the suspected poachers entered the reserve late on Sunday night or early on Monday morning.

"They strayed into a pride of lions - it's a big pride so they didn't have too much time," Mr Fox told AFP news agency.

"We're not sure how many there were - there's not much left of them."

The remains were first spotted at 16:30 local time on Tuesday (14:30 GMT).

An anti-poaching team arrived on the scene, where a hunting rifle with silencer, a long axe and wire-cutters - equipment generally used by rhino poachers - were also found.

ALSO READ: Movie on Kibera love to be shot in Kenya

Several lions had to be tranquilised before the remains could be recovered, Mr Fox added.

Police have been patrolling the area in case any of the suspected poachers survived.

Nine rhinos were killed by poachers in Eastern Cape province, where the reserve is located, this year alone.

More than 7,000 have been killed in South Africa in the past decade.

RELATED TOPICS:
south africa
poachers eaten by lions
lions

