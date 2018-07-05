MCAs supporters take to the streets over budget

| Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 15:13, Updated July 5th 2018 at 15:16 GMT +3

Kericho police try to talk to a section of Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) outside the Kericho law courts

Business came to a temporary standstill after supporters of Members of County Assembly (MCAs) poured into the streets to apply pressure on Governor Paul Chepkwony to sign the Sh7.18 billion County Budget.

The police had a difficult time trying to control the placard-waving supporters and Boda-Boda operators who began their agitated match through Kericho streets at the County Assembly’s gate.

Addressing the demonstrators outside Governor Paul Chepkwony offices, Kapsoit MCA Paul Chirchir told the governor to end the budget impasse.

“The governor must sign the budget immediately in order to allow the implementation of development projects to proceed,” he said

On Wednesday last week, 43 out of 47 MCA voted to reject Governor Chepkwony memorandum over the budget.

Amidst the controversy with the Assembly, Chepkwony flew to Belgium for undisclosed business.

An angry Chirchir asked Chepkwony to resign if he feels that he cannot accept the Assembly’s Budget and Appropriation committee proposals.

“If the governor is so upset by the Assembly’s proposals, he should simply resign,” said Chirchir.

Area residents have been complaining of the poor state of the rural roads, lack of adequate pharmaceutical supplies at the healthy facilities, clean water supply, inadequate bursary, among other issues.

Corruption in the awarding of tenders have also been levelled against Chepkwony’s administration by Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech.

Chirchir, warned that Thursday’s demonstrations were the first of the series to compel the governor to assent the budget.

“The governor has seen nothing yet” said Chepkwony.

Earlier in the day, the supporters of the fiery MCA blocked Kericho courts precincts.

The group had showed up to demonstrate solidarity with Chirchir in the defamation case Governor Chepkwony has filed against Chirchir.

The suit has been filed at the Kericho High Court before Justice Mumbi Ngugi.

Chirchir’s counsel Bernard Ngetich filed defense in the matter and sought the court to compel Chepkwony to take the witness stand for cross- examination in the defamation suit.

