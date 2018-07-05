Police shoot dead suspected bhang peddler Next Story
70-year-old woman stung to death in bees attack

By Isaiah Gwengi | Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 13:18, Updated July 5th 2018 at 13:20 GMT +3
A 70-year-old woman was stung to death by a swarm of bees in Matangwe village in Siaya County

A 70-year-old woman was stung to death by a swarm of bees in Matangwe village in Siaya County on Wednesday evening.

The bees which emerged from the bush led to a commotion at Matangwe trading centre as people scampered for safety as businesses came to a standstill.

The deceased, Jane Anyango was on a shopping mission when the incident occurred. Her attempts to escape were futile because of her age. 

According to the chairman of Bondo Community policing committee Mr Juma Abuko, the elderly grandmother struggled for her life as members of the public watched helplessly since no one could brave the swarm of bees to rescue her.

During the commotion, witnesses say the granny was swerved at by a vehicle which was also speeding to escape the bees.

"When things cooled down, members of the public went to the place where she was lying beside the road in an attempt to take her to hospital after the bees had flown away, but she was already dead," said Mr Abuko. 

He said they alerted the police who came to the scene and picked the body to Bondo sub-county hospital mortuary.

