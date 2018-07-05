Concerns raised as universities move their campuses

| Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 13:08, Updated July 5th 2018 at 13:23 GMT +3

Mt Kenya University (MKU) closes their Kitale campuses in Trans Nzoia

Kisii University and Mt Kenya University (MKU) have closed their Kitale campuses in Trans Nzoia as local leaders raise concern over the future of education sector in the county.

Kisii University campus has relocated to Kapenguria in the neighbouring West Pokot County while students at MKU campus have been moved to Eldoret campus in Uasin Gishu County.

The management of Moi University has also ordered for the transfer of students to its Eldoret West campus.

High operational cost and poor enrollment of students has been cited as the reasons that prompted the management of the Kisii University to move its constituent college in Kitale to Kapenguria.

“Apart from the new regulations by former Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Dr Fred Matiang’i, the closure was prompted by low student population. We had less than 200 students and high operation costs,” said a university official who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Before moving to Kapenguria, the official told The Standard, the university had held talks with county leadership, which will see the campus becoming a fully-pledged university in the county.

“There was positive talk between the management of the university and the county government who intend to turn the campus to a fully-fledged university in the future,” the official added.

MKU was also faced with the challenges of low enrollment and operational cost before closing the college and transferring students to Eldoret campus.

The university has since 2011 been operating from its own building in Kitale, which has since been converted into a medical college by the university.

Over 400 students at the Moi University campus in the department of education, Arts, business and economic and information science are set to be affected by the sudden decision by management.

The director of the campus Prof Jamin Masinde declined to comment and referred The Standard to the university’s main campus in Eldoret.

“I am not in a position to respond to your queries, direct the questions to the management of the university in Eldoret,” Prof Masinde responded when contacted for comment over the closure.

The closure of the three universities leaves only Jomo Kenya University of Agriculture and Technology JKUAT and Nairobi University.

Local leaders led by women representative Janet Nangabo and county speaker Joshua Werunga raised concern over the sudden decision to close the campus.

Mrs. Nangabpo and Werunga criticised the decision and demanded answers from the three universities over the closure arguing that the move has affected local students.

“Most of the students affected come from poor families and will not afford the cost of pursing their education. The managements of the three universities didn’t consult the county leadership over the abrupt relocation,” lamented Werunga.