Ten traders arrested for using newspapers to wrap meat

| Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 12:01, Updated July 5th 2018 at 12:06 GMT +3

10 traders arrested for using newspapers to wrap meat.

The department of public health in Homa Bay County has arrested ten meat traders for allegedly packaging meat in newspapers.

The traders who include butchery operators and their agents who buy meat from them in large scale were arrested in an operation that was conducted by the health officials. The health officials conducted the raid in collaboration with police officers from Homa Bay Police Station.

Homa Bay County Executive for Health Prof Richard Muga said they traders were arrested for violating a 14 day notice they were given to stop using newspapers in packaging meat for buyers.

Speaking at his office on Thursday, Muga said they decided to arrest the traders because use of newspapers seriously contaminates food.

He argued that newspapers contain lead and other heavy metals which are injurious to human health.

“Newspapers are published using ink which contains lead and other heavy metals whose consumption can kill human beings,” said Muga.

He said they had banned use of newspapers in packaging food items in the county.

Muga told residents to shun mentality of being frustrated.

“Let residents understand that the arrest and ban are implemented to ensure safety of their safety. We want to ensure Homa Bay residents consume fresh foods,” said Muga.

The suspects will be charged in court.

He directed meat traders the traders to package meat in plain papers which are either white or brown.

“The plain papers are suitable for packaging the meat because they lack the dangerous metals used for making ink,” he added.

He also warned the traders in the county against using newspapers in packing other food stuff. Traders in the area are fond of packaging foods such as fish, maandazi and chapatti.

Muga said they were also proceeding with another crackdown to arrest people who sell counterfeit goods.

“Our operations are going to weed out expired and fake goods in the market,” he added.