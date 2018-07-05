Suspects in Briton aristocrat Monson death skip court

| Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 4th 2018 at 20:55 GMT +3

Hillary Martin Monson (left), mother to the late Alexander Monson and Haki Africa's Hemed Salim during the court session in Mombasa. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Four police officers linked to the murder of British aristocrat Alexander Monson six years ago yesterday failed to appear before the High Court in Mombasa.

Naftali Chege, Charles Munyiri, John Pamba and Ismael Baraka, through their lawyers Abdulrahman Aminga and Pascal Nabwana, asked Justice Erick Ogola to allow them to report to court today because they got the summons late.

Delayed summonses

State Principal Prosecutor Alex Jamii admitted that they did not issue summons to the officers on Friday as had been ordered by the court following an application by the Director of Public Prosecution to have the suspects brought to court yesterday. Justice Ogola ordered the suspects to appear before the court today to take a plea on the charges of murder that they are facing.

Monson, who was the heir to Monson baronetcy, died at Diani Palm Hospital where police officers from Diani Police Station had brought him chained. He had been being detained at the police station on claims he had smoked marijuana.

Police told a Kwale court he had died of drug overdose. A fresh investigation into the matter revealed otherwise, instead implicating officers and leading to Justice Ogola's order for the new charges.

