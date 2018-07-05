Shock as MCAs conduct heated session in vernacular Next Story
Twitterati hit out at William Ruto allies

By Moses Nyamori | Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 4th 2018 at 20:06 GMT +3
DP William Ruto and a section of his allies at a past event. Most of them have been become the subject of online trolls. [File, Standard]

Several allies of Deputy President William Ruto have become the targets of online attacks in the ongoing Jubilee Party wrangles.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, MPs Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Kimani Ichung'wa (Kikuyu) were yesterday trolled and mocked over their premature campaigns for Mr Ruto’s 2022 bid.

Under a sarcastic hashtag on Twitter, the bloggers 'congratulated' the legislators for fulfilling their 2017 pledges while encouraging them to go on with their 2022 General Election campaigns.

Murkomen described his attackers as 'political hirelings' by senior officials in the Office of the President who were against Ruto’s bid.

“A group of bloggers who worked for us in the last elections and attached to one of the officers I alluded to recently are now offering 'congratulatory' messages to Kuria, Kangata, Ichungwa, Nyoro, myself among others,” tweeted Murkomen.

One Twitterati wrote: “These our amazing waheshimiwas like @KimaniIchungwa, @HonMoses_Kuria and @kipmurkomen deserve medals and a pay rise for completing their work early. All that is left for them is to go around politicking about 2022.”

The MPs targeted in the online campaigns are perceived to be close allies of Ruto and have been going around with him, pushing his political ambitions.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has in the past said his agenda at the moment was to deliver on healthcare, housing, manufacturing and food security.

Murkomen recently claimed a wing of individuals at State House were out to scuttle Ruto’s bid.

The latest pointer that things are not well in the Jubilee house comes barely two days after the ruling coalition cancelled a parliamentary group meeting that was to be chaired by Uhuru at State House on Tuesday.

