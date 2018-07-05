Caretaker to serve life imprisonment for defiling 9 year old girl

| Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 4th 2018 at 19:51 GMT +3

A man jailed for life for defilement has lost an appeal against his conviction.

The High Court in Machakos upheld the sentence against Dennis Ndonye Mutindi, a caretaker convicted of defiling his neighbour's nine-year-old daughter in Makueni County.

Justice Charles Kariuki said the prosecution had proved that Mutindi committed the offence.

He had been convicted by a magistrate's court in Makueni.

The court was told that on August 2, 2016, Mutindi defiled the minor and touched her indecently.

Eric Kasiamani, a clinical officer at Kilungu sub-county hospital, testified that he had a post-rape care form that showed that the minor had been defiled.

“The report showed that the child was defiled on August 2, 2016 at about 8pm. A urinalysis was found to be positive”, Mr Kasiamani told the court.

The minor had positively identified Mutindi in the court as the one who defiled her.

In her testimony, the girl told the court that she had been sent by her mother to pick up a matchbox that the accused had borrowed when he attacked her.

The minor testified that she told her mother what had happened and was taken to hospital at Mutungu and later to Salama Police Station.

On cross examination, the girl told the court that she tried to scream but the accused covered her mouth with his hands.

The accused denied the allegations and claimed that he was beaten by the residents, who accused him of defilement.

He also claimed that his mother and the girl's mother had differences. The claims were dismissed by the trial magistrate.

Justice Kariuki upheld the magistrate's ruling.

“In sum this court finds that the case was proved beyond reasonable doubt and thus appeal has no merit,” the court ruled.

