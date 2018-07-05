All pointers are that Jubilee is imploding, no more pretext about it

| Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 4th 2018 at 18:56 GMT +3

Concealment of the vicious infighting within the Jubilee party is no longer tenable. Like suppressed anger held too long, there are emotional and psychological effects that at times make one suicidal or murderous.

At this juncture, the murderous nature manifests in the thinly veiled angry ultimatums a faction of aggrieved Rift Valley MPs have directed at those around the president and those favourably predisposed to Raila Odinga; whose camaraderie with the president is the catalyst in Jubilees impending implosion.

Indeed, in their moments of agitation, some of the legislators have thrown challenges at the Head of State; demanding he revokes the ‘handshake’ since it presents the clearest danger; insurmountable at that, to the fallacious fait accompli on Jubilees 2022 candidacy for the presidency. But it was a silly thing to do for, apart from William Ruto, none of his belligerent lieutenants stand to lose anything. They picked the wrong fight, at the wrong time and attacked impulsively.

I have no apologies to make for stating that at the moment, William Ruto is hardly anybody’s darling in the wider context; not with what is being attributed to him, rightly or wrongly.

Even those shouting loudest defending an abstract notion on Ruto’s political future, from where I sit, are doing so from the perspective of the goodies due to them if Ruto wins. Loyalty to powerful individuals is dependent on the royalties that accrue from it, nothing else. Thus, anybody intruding on the illusions of grandeur by the cabal around Ruto is an enemy.

Sweetened tea

In the back and forth of accusation and counter accusation between some Rift Valley Members of Parliament and their counterparts from Mount Kenya, concerns by Senator Kipchumba Murkomen that the ordered ‘lifestyle audit’ was targeting a specific individual could be vindicated by utterances made by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i before a parliamentary committee investigating contraband and poisonous sugar on sale in the country.

A while back, Dr Fred Matiang’i informed a resigned nation that tests conducted on the impounded sugar had confirmed traces of mercury in it. For the millions of people who survive on sweetened tea, that was devastating. Because public attention had already been adroitly turned to focus on a specific group of individuals, Matiang’i’s affirmation steeped public anger towards the said individuals. The public was given a target on which to vent its frustrations, and when Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohammed made a contradictory announcement on the sugar, he was instantly vilified. By a twist of fate, Charles Ongwae, his former colleague was arrested over importation of fake fertilizer.

To the public, what more proof than this was there to show that Mohammed was covering up for someone? Fortunately, that wasn’t the case, for Mohammed was right; there was no mercury in the sugar.

Last week before the parliamentary committee on sugar, Matiang’i changed tune and said there was no mercury in the sugar; that he did what he did to alarm Kenyans and stop them from buying bad sugar. That was pedestrian if only because Kenyans don’t have the wherewithal to tell good sugar from bad when both come in identical packages.

Insincere pledge

Why did Matiang’i resort to perjury? Was he out to fix somebody? Is it ethical for a minister of government to shamelessly lie to the public over such sensitive matters? Wouldn’t that then confirm to the public that the Government is one big fraud; that it has been feeding them lies, say, on the Eurobond, the Standard Gauge Railway, Infrastructural developments and other things the government boasts about that nobody else sees or feels? Kenyans had already come to terms with long tales about laptops for standard one pupils, half a million jobs annually, fully-equipped hospitals, free education and a host other flowery promises Jubilee made just to ascend to power.

Does that also tell us the supposed fight against corruption is a lie to besmirch, perhaps even a ploy to renege on an insincere pledge that weighs heavily on some individuals? While the Mexicans and Colombians have their drug-induced gang wars, we are having our sugar gang wars, except that they are not sweet.

Notably, after an agitated MP from Rift Valley mentioned the name of Muhoho Kenyatta as one of the licensed sugar importers, Matiang’i appeared to run out of steam while Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri went out of his way to exonerate the younger Kenyatta, and even promised investigations on how Muhoho’s name made it to the list of importers that the CS had presented to a parliamentary committee.

After realising they had opened a can of worms; that they could not possibly win a drawn out war against an incumbent president and Central Kenya legislators if push came to shove, belligerent Rift Valley MPs tactfully withdrew, but we are not bamboozled.

There is something Jubilee is not telling Kenyans, but if President Kenyatta stays his course, we will know soon enough. If he balks, the bad guys will have won. Mr president, go ahead and claim some scalps.

