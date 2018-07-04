Two women killed by speeding motorists in Naivasha

| Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 14:21, Updated July 4th 2018 at 14:24 GMT +3

Police in Naivasha have expressed their concern over the number of fatal accidents involving pedestrians in the area.

This came as two women were killed by speeding motorists in Naivasha and Mai Mahiu in two separate incidents.

ALSO READ: Mourners involved in Kisii road accident

The deaths came barely a week after three people including a five year old minor were hit and killed by motorists along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

In the first incident, a woman on her way to visit an ailing relative was hit and killed by a speeding motorist near Karai trading center 10kms from Naivasha town.

During the accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway the driver escaped from the scene before police arrived an hour later and collected the body.

According to an eye witness Paul Mwaura, the elderly woman died on the spot while the vehicle did not stop after the incident.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Mwaura expressed his concern over the rising number of pedestrians killed by speeding motorists and called for more speed bumps to be erected in the area.

“We are saddened by the state of affairs on this section because we are attending burials each week of victims of road accidents,” he said.

A local leader James Kabono said at least two people are killed every week in the area and pointed to speeding as the root cause.

Kabono termed the sections around Ihindu, Kinungi Karai, Kayole and Mithuri as the most dangerous and called on motorists to exercise caution while approaching the areas.

ALSO READ: 'Dead' woman found alive in morgue fridge

“Even after speed bumps were erected in Kinungi and Karai nothing has happened in reducing the number of fatalities especially with pedestrians,” he said.

And in the second incident a woman who was on her way home was hit and killed by truck involved in the construction of the SGR in Kigecha along Mai Mahiu-Narok highway.

An eye witness Solomon Nasilu said the driver of the truck lost control and hit the woman who was standing next to the highway killing her on the spot.

“The accident created a traffic snarl up as residents while the driver managed to escape from the scene and leave behind his car,” she said.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru confirmed the incident saying the two bodies had been picked and taken to the Naivasha sub county hospital mortuary.

“We have launched a man hunt for the two drivers who caused the first accidents and we are worried by the number of accidents involving pedestrians,” he said.

ALSO READ: Road crashes claim three lives in Naivasha