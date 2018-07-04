Six police injured in an IED attack in Masalani, Garissa County

| Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 11:34, Updated July 4th 2018 at 11:37 GMT +3

Six police officers were Tuesday evening injured when a vehicle they were traveling in was hit by an IED Masalani area, Garissa County.

Witnesses and police said the land cruiser belonging to Administration police in Ijara was attacked by people believed to be Al-Shabaab between Handaro and Sangailu while escorting a bulldozer to Sangailu AP camp in Holugho Division.

The APS land cruiser ran over the IED leading to a blast and injuries. It was badly damaged.

The driver of the vehicle is believed to be in critical condition and all casualties were moved to Ijara for medical attention enroute to Masalani sub county hospital.

No arrest was made. It is believed the Improvised Explosive Devise was set up on the road by Al-Shabaab terrorists operating in the area. The place is near to the Kenya-Somalia border. This is the latest such incident in a series in three months that have claimed almost 20 officers in Northern region alone.

