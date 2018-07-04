Six officers injured in an IED attack in Masalani Next Story
Supreme Court to hear case by Shollei Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Governor Ojaamong arrested over corruption

By Mercy Asamba | Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 10:06, Updated July 4th 2018 at 10:45 GMT +3
Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has been arrested by Ethics and Ant-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers over graft allegations .

The Governor alongside nine others were arrested on Wednesday morning and are to face fraud charges over the procurement of solid waste management services.

ALSO READ: Former CS fails to take plea at anti-graft court

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Hajj on Tuesday approved Ojaamong’s prosecution over the Sh8 million tender.

In a statementDPP Haji recommended the arrest of Ojaamong for unilaterally signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Madam R Enterprise for solid waste management services which led to the loss of Sh8 million.

DPP wants Ojaamong to be charged with conspiracy to commit an economic crime and abuse of office.

Ojaamong maintains that Sh8 million paid to Madam R Enterprise after the county entered into an agreement with the former  to take over solid waste management and pay the casual cleaners is not lost.

Ojaamong, during a presser on Tuesday, told journalists, he is willing to provide investigative agencies with substantive information over the corruption allegations.

“We have all the information which we are willing to provide to the DPP,” said Ojaamong.

RELATED TOPICS:
Governor Sospeter Ojaamong
EACC
corruption

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

EACC sleuths quiz county staff over Sh120m fraud

EACC sleuths quiz county staff over Sh120m fraud

Ojaamong: I'm ready to provide EACC with evidence

Ojaamong: I'm ready to provide EACC with evidence

Governor Ojaamong responds to DPP's arrest order

Governor Ojaamong responds to DPP's arrest order

Haji goes for Sospeter Ojaamong

Haji goes for Sospeter Ojaamong

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited