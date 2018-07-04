Governor Ojaamong arrested over corruption

| Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 10:06, Updated July 4th 2018 at 10:45 GMT +3

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has been arrested by Ethics and Ant-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers over graft allegations .

The Governor alongside nine others were arrested on Wednesday morning and are to face fraud charges over the procurement of solid waste management services.

ALSO READ: Former CS fails to take plea at anti-graft court

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Hajj on Tuesday approved Ojaamong’s prosecution over the Sh8 million tender.

In a statementDPP Haji recommended the arrest of Ojaamong for unilaterally signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Madam R Enterprise for solid waste management services which led to the loss of Sh8 million.

DPP wants Ojaamong to be charged with conspiracy to commit an economic crime and abuse of office.

Ojaamong maintains that Sh8 million paid to Madam R Enterprise after the county entered into an agreement with the former to take over solid waste management and pay the casual cleaners is not lost.

Ojaamong, during a presser on Tuesday, told journalists, he is willing to provide investigative agencies with substantive information over the corruption allegations.

“We have all the information which we are willing to provide to the DPP,” said Ojaamong.