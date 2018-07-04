Pan African University releases inaugural PhD cohort Next Story
School stonewalls after girl reports sexual assault in dorm

By WAINAINA NDUNG'U | Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 09:27, Updated July 4th 2018 at 09:29 GMT +3

A secondary school in Meru was yesterday fighting claims it delayed to act after a Form One student claimed she was sexually assaulted.

The 17-year-old student, who spoke to The Standard yesterday in the presence of her parent, said she was drugged when she went to answer a call of nature on Thursday night. She said she was removed from her dormitory at Kirigara Girls High School in Central Imenti.

“I sleep in Mercury One dormitory but I found myself at White House dormitory after the attack. I was naked and experiencing pain in the breasts and private parts,” she said.

When she was taken to the Meru Level Five Hospital on Saturday evening, medics removed a piece of polythene and tissue paper from her private parts, according to sources at the hospital.

According to the teenager, whose parents were said to have decided to transfer her to a day school near their home, she reported the incident to the principal through the school matron, who agreed to take her to hospital hours later after contacting her parents.

The school's principal, Jane Wachira, yesterday declined to speak about the incident. "I have no version about this incident and I am not giving one," she said when contacted on the telephone.

On Monday, detectives from the Kariene Police Station took the student to the Githongo sub-county hospital. The case was referred to the Meru hospital.

The school issued the girl's parent a post-rape form that said the student "had consensual sex with her female friend using a sex toy during the midterm break". Central Imenti police boss Elijah Maina said the claims were being investigated. 

