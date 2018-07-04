Teenage girls narrate ordeal in hands of Kilifi sex pests

| Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 23:42 GMT +3

[Courtesy]

At least 125 adolescent girls in Kilifi County have said men take advantage of their poor background to exploit them sexually.

The men offer them money or other favours in exchange for sex.

The girls, majority from rural areas in Kilifi South constituency, said men seduce them when they go to fetch water, firewood or on their way to school.

They said they engage in sex to get money to buy basic items like sanitary pads; a trend that has led to increased cases of teenage pregnancies and early marriage.

The girls, who were speaking during a summit organised by an NGO, the Rising Winners Youth Empowerment initiative at Makio hall in Kanamai on Sunday, said orphans and those from poor families were at risk of sexual abuse.

They called for intervention to help them complete their studies and achieve careers aspirations.

An orphan aged 15 said her parents died from complications related to Aids and her grandparents could not afford basic needs.

"Some candidates in our school are pregnant after they engaged in sex without protection," she said.

The girls are members of the NGO which is spearheading a campaign dubbed "Imarisha Msichana" that sensitises them to speak out against injustices.

Doreen Maghanga, the chairperson of the programme said, they were working with girls from five zones in the constituency.

