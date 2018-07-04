How private enterprise can halt earth’s death

| Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 22:46 GMT +3

Increasingly, companies are embracing the concept of sustainable businesses and integrating the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in their business operations. Key to this renewed focus on environmental conservation is the realization that the future of mankind is pegged on it.

Every year on June 5, we join hands in marking the UN World Environmental Day, which is set aside to create awareness on environmental conservation, but also serve as a reminder that our actions have a direct impact on the environment.

However, a single day’s activities cannot be the panacea for the ills that have led us down the slippery road of environmental degradation. It is good to celebrate our milestones and create awareness on this special day, but we should go a step further and increase the zeal to protect and conserve our ecosystems all year round.

It’s not cliche

It may sound like an overused cliché but trees are life. If the trees die, we die too; it is as simple as that. The late Prof. Wangari Maathai, made tree planting an imperative when all around her were scenes of wanton destruction that left vast swathes of the country as a wasteland. We must relive her legacy and make tree-planting part of our DNA.

The reality is that we are pushing our trees to the edge of extinction. The government is already fast racking efforts to stem the devastation evidenced by the ongoing policy reforms and partnerships to launch various tree-planting initiatives.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Recently, the government launched the Panda Miti, Penda Kenya, a National campaign aimed at planting about a million trees annually in each of the 47 counties nationwide.

This is set to double the country’s forest cover, which is currently at 7 per cent by the year 2022. In addition, plans are underway to set aside a national tree-planting day in a bid to create awareness on forest conservation, which will be key in the adoption of a tree planting and nurturing culture.

This plan might seem too ambitious and unattainable but there are encouraging best practices from across the world. Take Bhutan for instance. It is one of the smallest countries in the world but its commitment to conservation is impressive. Today, approximately 72 per cent of the total land area of Bhutan is under forest cover and approximately 60 per cent of the land area falls under protected areas comprising of 10 national parks and sanctuaries.

There are a number of lessons we can glean from Bhutan. First, our goal of increasing forest cover to 15 per cent by the year 2022 is achievable. Secondly, we need to join forces and support the government in its efforts to realize the environmental conservation goals.

The gains are plenty

Recently, Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), engaged communities in Narumoru- Laikipia County to plant over 50,000 trees to mark World Environment Day. This is the second phase of the Mt Kenya Forest Restoration project launched in 2017. In partnership with Nature Kenya, the company aims to plant 100,000 trees in the next two years towards the rehabilitation of 250 acres of the Mt Kenya Forest.

KBL and many other companies stand to gain the most from an environmentally conscious society given that we rely heavily on natural resources such as water as the main raw material in our products, and as the key driver of our processes.

As we focus on meeting customer needs, making profits and business continuity, we must also pay special attention to our social responsibility. The 21st century consumer is not only interested in our products and services, but they also want to know the initiatives we have in place to promote environmental conservation.

They want to engage with companies that integrate regulations relating to the environment in their operations. More cohesive collaboration in the private and public sector is needed to achieve the target forest cover in the next few years and indeed, with dedicated support we will be on our way to surpass the United Nations recommended 10 per cent forest cover.

As a business, we can start by making it a requirement for companies to include environmental conservation in the overall business strategy. If we are to achieve sustainable development, we must integrate it into our planning and measurement systems.

Indeed each one of us has a role to play in environmental conservation. In the words of Wangari Maathai: “until you dig a hole, you plant a tree, you water it and make it survive, you haven’t done a thing. You are just talking.”

Mr Kiniti is the Corporate Relations Manager at East African Breweries Ltd

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Standardmedia.co.ke