Ng'iya Girls High School closed after student unrest

| Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 22:12 GMT +3

Ng'iya Girls High School has been closed indefinitely after students rioted to push for the removal of one of their teachers.

Kisumu Girls High School was also closed after students boycotted classes and damaged property, accusing the management of high-handedness and running down the institution.

In Siaya, police were called in during the Monday night protests as students damaged property. The chairperson of the board of management, Margret Nandi said no one was injured during the protests.

"We will hold a meeting before the end of the week to agree on the new reporting dates as well as get solutions to their concerns," Ms Nandi said.

Alego Usonga Deputy County Commissioner Joseph Sawe said his officers made sure the students spent the night in the school for their safety after the incident was reported to them.

