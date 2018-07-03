Sonko dishes free title deeds for Nairobi squatters

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 17:11, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 17:39 GMT +3

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko [Courtesy]

Squatters living in Nairobi’s Eastlands area will now get title deeds for free, Governor Mike Sonko has said.

This is as the county transport department that got the lion-share of the Sh33 billion budget began construction of a Sh110 million road in Kayole.

Speaking in Kayole on Tuesday, Governor Sonko announced that he had waived the required Sh30,000 conveyance fees for squatters and the poor, that they were supposed to pay to law firms overseeing the process.

“I am going to cater for the squatters and poor people who live in Eastlands because they cannot be able to pay the fees required to access the titles availed by President Uhuru Kenyatta,” stated Sonko.

The city boss however clarified that those with multiple storey buildings would have to carry their own crosses and urged them to stop inciting residents not to pay rates.

“Those who are able to pay will be required to pay for the conveyance fees if at all they are seeking to access the titles. The fees are required so as to process the documents,” he added.

Matopeni Ward legislator, Abdi Guyo lauded the governor’s sentiments and urged area residents to embrace the uptake of the titles. He was however dismayed by the fact that a plethora of law firms were now extorting from members under the guise of being in charge of the title issuance process.

The County Assembly Majority Leader alluded to recent protests held in the Central Business District by a section of Nairobi residents who were against the payment on the basis that they were asked not to pay by politicians.

“The governor and I have agreed that it is only squatters who will be catered for by scrapping the fees. Those paying should however ensure that they do so to the law firms listed by the county government,” he said.

This comes barely a week after MCAs called on the Nairobi County Government to shed more light on the process of issuance of title deeds as ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Led by Majority Chief Whip, Chege Mwaura, they were concerned that the process on getting the 60,000 titles was not straight forward breeding confusion, barely a month after the announcement by the President.

County Secretary, Peter Kariuki last week announced that only five firms were mandated to oversee the process.

Mr Kariuki further announced that the county and the National Government had waived survey and land rates fees to beneficiaries.

The firms include Miller and Company Advocates, Okundi and Company Advocates, KTK Advocates, MMC Africa Law and Kamau, Atudo and Macharia Advocates.

“The public is advised to note the firms preparing leases for the various regions and be advised accordingly,” he stated through an advert appearing in the dailies.

Meanwhile, County Transport CEC, Mohamed Dagane launched a 1.5 kilometre road in Kayole which was part of 15 road projects earmarked for Nairobi. The flagship project is expected to take six months to complete and is line with the regeneration plan for eastlands.

