Police net illegal guns and bullets in operation

By Robert Kiplagat | Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 15:40, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 15:44 GMT +3
Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya displaying some of the netted illegal firearms. [Robert Kiplagat, Standard]

Security agencies have netted 22 illegal firearms and 16 rounds of ammunition at the volatile Transmara East and Transmara West border.

Addressing journalists at his office on Tuesday, Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya said the illegal arms were surrendered by locals after the Government issued a 24-hour surrender order.

“For that last few years, we have lost 14 people and four injured after being shot by unknown assailants who use illegal guns. As a security team, we could not allow this and that is why we launched illegal guns recovery,” said Mr Natembeya.

He said the exercised dubbed “Operation Rudisha Bunduki” managed to recover the 22 firearms through voluntary surrender but an AK47 was recovered forcefully after the owner was shot and injured.

 He said the operation will be on for the next 30 days until the government ensures that the area was free from the illegal arms.

Among the areas targetted in the operation include Lolgorian, Angata Barikoi, Olesamis, Masurura in Transmara West as well as Emurua Dikir, Ololmasani and Kapsasian in Transmara East.

