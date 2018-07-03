I am ready to provide EACC with evidence - Ojaamong

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 11:37, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 11:42 GMT +3

Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has said he is ready and willing to provide the office of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Hajj with substantive information over corruption allegations that have been leveled against him.

In a statement from office of Mr Hajj dated July 2, DPP recommended the arrest of Ojaamong for unilaterally signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Madam R Enterprise in the project of solid waste management with due regard to procedural framework governing the management of public finance and projects leading to loss of Sh8 million.

But Governor Ojaamong remained adamant that no money lost. Governor Ojaamong said the Sh8 million was paid to Madam R Enterprise after the county entered into agreement with the former to take over solid waste management and pay the casual cleaners.

“We had to use the money that we had set aside for the cleaners as our contribution to Madam R Enterprise and she registered a company in Kenya where money for salaries for the workers used to be channeled,” said Ojaamong

“She took over the management of the casual workers and solid waste management as we waited for feasibility study to be done Madam R Enterprise wrote the report and that was all and her contribution was more than ours,” the governor added.

He added,” If the step the county took in addressing issue about solid waste management in Busia town is corruption then I am ready to face prosecution.”

DPP wants Ojaamong to be charged for conspiring to commit and offence of economic crime contrary, abuse of office, engaging in a project without proper planning and willful failure to comply with the law relating to management of Funds.

“Upon independent review of the file I am satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to warrant prosecutions,” read DPP’s statement.

However, Ojaamong said he would furnish the investigative agencies with the information required. “We have all the information which we are willing to provide to the DPP,” said Ojaamong.

