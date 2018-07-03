Farmers cry for help as monkeys destroy maize farms

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 00:06 GMT +3

A dog keeps vigil in a maize plantation in Gatongu village in Kabaazi where farmers use them to scare away monkeys that invade their farm destroying crops. [Boniface Thuku/Standard]

Farmers in Rwatama, Teso North Constituency, are seeking help to save their farms from destruction by monkeys.

They said the monkeys, from forests in Kekemer and Rwatama, had so far destroyed more than 10 acres of maize plantation.

Yesterday the distraught farmers said they had not been able to harvest in the last two years because of the monkeys.

They said their efforts to get help from Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) had borne no fruit.

Majority of the farmers said they took loans to buy seeds and other farm inputs, and were worried that they would not be able to repay the loans as agreed.

Junior Orapa, a local farmer, said he had lost one acre of grafted mangoes and two acres of maize to the animals.

“I was just waiting to harvest mangoes. One mango tree produces about 3,600 fruits. I have 200 mango trees, all which have been destroyed beside the two acres of maize,” said Mr Orapa who has been planting a variety of crops.

Emily Echai said she had invested Sh50, 000 to plant maize. She had borrowed the money. Ms Echai has since hired people to keep the monkeys away from the remaining one acre of maize.

“I have suffered a lot because of monkeys, which have been destroying the maize right from the time they germinate. We have tried to reach out to our leaders for help, but nothing has been forthcoming,” said Ms Echai, adding: "I took a loan and invested it in farming. I thought I would get some good yield to sell and repay the loan and hopefully remain with something."

She said the situation had been bad for the past two years.

Brian Kisiangani, a KWS warden, said they were already looking into the matter and that a team would soon be dispatched to look into the best ways to solve the problem.

The farmers have called on KWS to visit the area, assess the damage and compensate them.

Recently, residents of Buyende in Matayos Constituency complained of hippopotamus they said were destroying crops.

They said the hippos, which had been straying from River Sio, had made life unbearable for many.

Kisiangani said a team sent to the area did not find the hippos.