Reallocate funds for projects not within your mandate

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 23:55 GMT +3

The county administration has been accused of allocating funds for projects not in its mandate.

The county assembly has demanded that Sh30 million budgeted for a social security fund for the elderly and a centre of excellence for girls be deployed elsewhere.

According to the newly approved budget, the education department had allocated Sh20 million for the social security fund and Sh10 million for the centre.

The centre of excellence for bright and needy girls follows the model of Starehe Girls Centre and is among Governor Cornel Rasanga's pet projects.

But according to the budget and appropriations committee, the two projects were outside the mandate of the county.

Listed programmes

The committee observed that the education department had failed to allocate funds to projects listed in the programme-based budget (PBB) for the 2018/2019 financial year.

The committee said some of the programmes that the department should have prioritised were children with special needs, recruitment of ECDE teachers and youth polytechnic instructors, and empowerment of special groups.

The budget committee said there were no policies or legislation in place to guide the governor’s flagship projects such as the centre of excellence and the scholarship programme.

The ward reps demanded that the education department allocate more cash for ECDE centres and children.

“The committee proposes that the Sh20 million for social security fund be channelled to empowerment of children with social needs and the Sh10 million allocated for the centre of excellence be channelled to the construction of three additional ECDE centres,” said Sylvester Madialo, the chairman of the committee.

Only seven ECDE centres were allocated funds in the proposed budget, yet the education department‘s programmes had envisaged the construction of 60 ECDE centres.

The committee has proposed that another Sh18.3 million be allocated for the recruitment of 150 ECDE teachers to be paid Sh10, 200 a month.

The education docket had planned to implement five major programmes: general administration, planning and support services and county pre-primary education.

The others were vocational education and training development and county social security services.

Recurrent budget

The education department had proposed to spend Sh404, 059,781, which included Sh319, 059,781 for recurrent expenditure, against the assembly’s recommendation of Sh404, 566,152.

The budget is supposed to, among other things, fund the recruitment of 200 ECDE teachers, provide Sh75 million for the bursary fund and set up a governor's scholarship programme (Sh5 million).

It also caters for a school feeding programme at Sh30 million and purchase of a motor vehicle at Sh4.5 million.