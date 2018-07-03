Seven police officers to be investigated over brutal attack on trader

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 23:32 GMT +3

Businessman Peter Kariuki. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

Seven police officers accused of attacking a businessman in Tangi Kumi in Gilgil, Nakuru County, are being investigated.

Gilgil police boss Emmanuel Opuru said the Administration Police officers were based at the Agriculture Development Corporation farm in Gilgil.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mothers of Miraa

Mr Opuru said the officers were among those accused of attacking and injuring businessman Peter Kariuki.

He said the officers and the complainant had recorded statements at the Elementaita Police Station on Saturday.

“Investigations are underway to take disciplinary action against the officers who injured an innocent trader,” said Opuru.

The businessman was said to have angered the officers when he requested them to give way to his two lorries that were carrying maize.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Mr Kariuki said the armed officers forced him out of the lorry he was driving and beat him up.

The trader was injured in the eyes and on the hands and private parts. He claimed the policemen took Sh68,000 that he was carrying. He is undergoing treatment.

The OCPD asked residents to report any form of harassment from police officers for action to be taken against them.

David Kariuki, a resident of Tangi Kumi village, claimed the officers had been harassing boda boda operators and demanding bribes from them.

ALSO READ: Three traders arrested with contraband sugar charged in court

The officers, he claimed, had been erecting illegal road blocks in the area.