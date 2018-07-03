Civil groups seek ouster of Uhuru Government nominees

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 22:36 GMT +3

In summary Attorney General Kihara Kariuki accused of misleading the President

Lobbies argue that appointments are illegal, want courts to stop appointees from assuming office

Several State appointees could lose their jobs following a suit by two civil organisations challenging their appointment.

Katiba Institute and the African Centre for Open Governance (Africog) argued that the recent 128 appointments made by President Uhuru Kenyatta to various State agencies did not follow the right procedure and should be declared unconstitutional.

“The appointments were made in a manner not consistent with the principles for appointment to public service. They were not based on merit and competition as required, while some of them lack the competence to head the State corporations,” said lawyer Lempaa Suyianka.

Among those the lobby groups want their appointment revoked are retired Chief of Defence Forces Julius Karangi and Joseph Kibwana, former Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi, former Isiolo Governor Doyo Godana and Caroli Omondi, a former aide to Raila Odinga.

The President appointed retired Major Generals Karangi as chairman of the National Social Security Fund, Kibwana to head the Kenya Ports Authority Board while Mr Cheboi got the chair of the Agricultural Development Corporation. Mr Godana was appointed to head the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Others were retired Major-General Charles Mwanzia (board member of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority), Suleiman Shahbal (Kenya Trade Network chairperson), Mudzo Nzili (National Irrigation Board chairperson) and Dr Washington Macodingo (Kenya Investment Authority).

The lobby groups are also contesting the appointments of Judith Kibaki, former President Mwai Kibaki’s daughter, Margaret Saitoti, wife to former vice president George Saitoti (now deceased), former MPs John K’Obado, Amina Abdalla and Martin Ogindo, and former Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission commissioner Lilian Mahiri-Zaja.

Mr Suyianka argued that the appointments were illegal and asked the court to stop them from assuming office or drawing salaries from the State corporations until the suit is determined.

“No advertisement was made for members of the public to submit their views on the suitability of the appointees and no interviews were done in accordance with the law, to ascertain if they qualify to head the agencies,” he said.

According to the lawyer, the culture of rewarding political losers with State jobs to the disadvantage of deserving Kenyans must end, and the President must be compelled to follow the correct procedures before making such appointments.

The lobby groups accused Attorney General Kihara Kariuki of misleading the President and failing to give him the correct position when making appointments, arguing that it was only the Public Service Commission (PSC) that should have recommended the names for appointment.

“The President or the Cabinet Secretaries have no powers to make the State appointments. What they did was illegal. In any case, there was no vacancies in the offices the said persons were appointed to, to justify the action,” said Suyianka.

According to the lawyer, there is no evidence that the PSC was involved in the appointment process, which makes the process null, void and unconstitutional.

The lobby groups are seeking a declaration that appointments to State corporations must involve public participation, and an order quashing the gazette notice published. on June 5 containing the names of the appointees.