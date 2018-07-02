Mourners travelling in a lorry injured in Kisii road accident

| Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 19:14, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 19:19 GMT +3

Several people were injured in a road accident at Nyakeiyo in South Mugirango, Kisii County.

The injured have been rushed to different hospitals including Tabaka Mission Hospital, Nduru and the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH).

KTRH Chief Executive Officer Dr Enock Ondari says seven people have been admitted in the facility with head and spinal injuries.

County Police Coordinator Mohammed Abdi says the vehicle lost control and rolled several times.

"The driver has disappeared but we will arrest and be able to determine whether the vehicle was roadworthy."

Abdi has warned drivers against the blatant violation of traffic laws.

The accident involved a Canter (lorry) that was ferrying mourners to a nearby mortuary for a funeral procession.

It is suspected that the vehicles was carrying more than 40 people at the time of the accident.

Ambulances from Kisii County are currently ferrying survivors to KTRH.

