Use Kalonzo in anti-graft war, Kilome MP Nzambia urges Uhuru

The MP for Kilome, Makueni County, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to involve Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in the war on corruption.

Addressing mourners during the weekend, Thaddeus Nzambia said it was now an open secret that some of the corrupt barons behind controversial sugar importation and other mega scandals are backed by big names in both Jubilee and the Opposition.

The MP spoke Mwingi West Constituency in Kitui County, during the burial of the local MP, Paul Musyimi Nzengu’s, brother-in-law Samson Kanyolo.

Nzambia said Uhuru should use the rapprochement with Opposition chief Raila Odinga to kick out tainted allies who are robbing public coffers.

“Kenyans have had enough of this talk about corruption. Their eyes are now on Uhuru as mega corruption scandals pile up. Time is ripe for the President to join hands with Kalonzo, Raila, and others to slay this dragon. After the handshake, it is now clear who the names behind the shameless scandals are,” said the Wiper legislator.

He said the Uhuru-Raila handshake has started bearing fruits in exposing loyalists who hanged behind their coats to enrich themselves, their cronies and families.

Nzengu decried the poor state of health facilities in the county and called on Governor Charity Ngilu to act immediately.

“Something somewhere is not right. Most of our health facilities in the rural areas do not have sufficient health facilities to cater for the sick. In other words, some areas are marginalised,” said Nzengu.

He told the Migwani MCA Philip Nguli not to be contented with Sh50 million given to Migwani Sub County Hospital in the budgetary allocation terming the amount “too small.”

