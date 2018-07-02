Night unrest forces Kisumu Girls High to indefinite closure

| Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 09:49, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 10:22 GMT +3

The students went on rampage over alleged mismanagement of the school and destroyed property. [Courtesy]

Kisumu Girls’ High School has been closed indefinitely following the students unrest on July 2 that destroyed property.

The protesting girls accused the management of the institution of high-handedness and running down the facility.

ALSO READ: Principals urge TSC to ditch AON medical scheme deal

Kisumu County Director of Education Sabina Aroni said the students were aggrieved on entertainment sessions and freedom of worship.

A section of the students who spoke to Standard Digital also said they were not happy with ‘poor diet’ they were being offered.

In the Sunday night rampage, they destroyed window panes at the administration block and the head mistress’s house.

Police were called to restore calm.

More to follow.