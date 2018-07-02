Mudavadi Q&A: 'Handshake' heading towards headwinds Previous Story
Stop relying on Mt Kenya votes, MP tells DP Ruto

By Robert Kiplagat | Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 09:37, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 09:49 GMT +3
From left is Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru, MPs Kipseng'eret Koros (Soin/Sigowet), Korei Lemein (Narok South), Hillary Kosgei (Kipkelion West)and his Yatta counterpart Charles Kilonzo at Nkoben Primary in Narok South on June 30, 2018. [Photo: Robert Kiplagat/Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has been warned against over-reliance on the Mount Kenya votes and instead continue creating new alliances across the country if his 2022 bid was to be realised.

Speaking over the weekend at Nkoben Primary School in Narok South during the commissioning of a dormitory and classrooms, Yatta MP Charles Kilonzo asked the deputy resident to tread carefully as he pursues his dream.

“My advice to the DP is to know that Mt Kenya has never been reliable. After Kibaki tenure, I was in Wiper and we (Kambas) were promised support for Kalonzo for President but what happened? Ruto should look for new alliances in Ukambani, Nyanza and across the country if he is to be President,” said Kilonzo.

Some of the Jubilee leaders present during the event among them Hillary Kosgei (Kipkelion West) and his Sigowet/Soin counterpart Kipseng’eret Koros maintained that the Jubilee family was intact and DP Ruto’s 2022 bid was on course.

